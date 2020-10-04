On October 3, 2020, age 83yrs. of West Chester. Loving wife of the late William F. Beloved mother of William F. Jr. (Kathleen). Also survived by granddaughters Melissa (Michael) and Jennifer (Jon) and 5 great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass Thursday 11:00 A.M. at St. Rose of Lima Church, 428 S. Main St., North Wales, PA 19454. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation at the Church from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Conshohocken. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association
, 399 Market St., #102, Phila., PA 19106 would be appreciated. www.mayfuneralhome.com