Eileen D. Keohane
On October 3, 2020, age 83yrs. of West Chester. Loving wife of the late William F. Beloved mother of William F. Jr. (Kathleen). Also survived by granddaughters Melissa (Michael) and Jennifer (Jon) and 5 great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass Thursday 11:00 A.M. at St. Rose of Lima Church, 428 S. Main St., North Wales, PA 19454. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation at the Church from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Conshohocken. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association, 399 Market St., #102, Phila., PA 19106 would be appreciated. www.mayfuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
OCT
8
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Rose of Lima Church
Funeral services provided by
William R. May Funeral Home
354 North Easton Road
Glenside, PA 19038
(215) 884-8410
October 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of May Funeral Home
