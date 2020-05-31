FURLONGEILEEN E. (nee Tomey)May 30, 2020, age 96, of East Falls and Avalon. Beloved wife of the late Joseph V. Loving mother of her son Paul J. Furlong and like a second mother to her former son-in-law Andrew C.M. Smyth (Beverly). Eileen was preceded in death by her daughter Tracey and her grandson, James Wood. In addition to Paul and Andy, she is survived by many wonderful nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Eileen worked for years as a legal secretary, both for her husband and her son. Her Funeral Service will be held at a future time, perhaps in the fall. Donations in her memory may be made to the PA. SPCA or to the Audubon Society. MCILVAINE FUNERAL HOME 215-844-0211