EILEEN (Bader) FRIEDMAN
FRIEDMAN
EILEEN (nee Bader)
On May 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert; Loving mother of Alysa (Richard) Canally; Dear sister of Shirley Holtzman; Devoted grand-mother of Joseph and Brendan. Services and interment are Private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Jewish National Fund, 78 Randall Ave., Rockville Center, NY 11570. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 5, 2020.
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
