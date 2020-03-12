Home

EILEEN (Mann) GREBE

81, on March 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William A. Grebe; mother of Nancy Staiber (Patrick) and John Grebe (Mary); grandmother of 7; sister of Janice Murset (Robert). Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Saturday from 9:30 A.M. and Funeral Service 10:30 A.M. at Gloria Dei Church, 570 Welsh Rd, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. Int. Sunset Mem. Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Gloria Dei Church.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 12, 2020
