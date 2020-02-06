|
|
ATENE
EILEEN H.
85, of Springfield, PA, died peacefully on February 2, 2020. Eileen grew up in Yeadon, PA and was a proud graduate of Notre Dame, Moylan Class of 1952. Beloved wife of the late Oliver P., cherished mother of Audrey L. Clancy (Paul) and Brian P. Atene. Loving Nanna of Caroline and Scott Clancy. Also survived by her sister Audrey Mesi (Thomas). Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Saturday, February 8 starting at 9:00 A.M. at St. Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Dorothy School, 1225 Burmont Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026.
RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 6, 2020