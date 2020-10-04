1/
Eileen M. Flynn
Passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020. Born in Philadelphia to James J. and Lorraine M. Flynn, Eileen was 68 years old. She was a resident of Mt. Laurel and formerly of the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia. Eileen was a retired payroll specialist for the Department of the Navy. Dear sister of Patricia (Ted) Smietana, Michael D. Flynn, Edward J. Flynn, James R. (Kelly) Flynn and Mary E. Flynn. Loving aunt to Lauren Smietana and Gillian (Jimmy) Reilly and great aunt to Maisie Reilly. Also surviving is Eileen's best friend of 47 years Rita Salzmann. Services will be private. A celebration of Eileen's life is being planned for next year. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The National Ovarian Cancer Coalition www.ovarian.org or to a charity of your choice in Eileen's name. To share your fondest memories of Eileen, please visit www.givnish.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 4, 2020.
