FOSTER
EILEEN M. (nee Shadell)
71, of Secane, PA, formerly of Baltimore, MD, on April 17, 2020. Loving mother of Kristen Markowitz (Ethan), Robert Foster, and Dr. Michael Foster; adoring grandmother of Gabriel and Noah Markowitz; dear sister of Sr. Kathleen Shadell, OSF, Mary Dumps, Alice Shadell, and Barbara Shadell. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, Services and Interment will be private, a memorial service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Assisi House, 600 Red Hill Rd, Aston, PA 19014 or National Alliance on Mental Illness, PO Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297.
Arrs: KNOETGEN-DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME.
Online condolences: www.kdfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 21, 2020