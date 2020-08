FARAGLIA





Of Bryn Mawr, Pa. passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. She was 85 years old. She spent her years raising her family, volunteering at Bryn Mawr Hospital and loving on others. She is the beloved mother of August "Skip" (Pam) Faraglia, Raymond Faraglia, Lynn (Dean) Fuhrman, Karen Faraglia, Michele (Kevin) Emerson, and Cheryl (Charlie) Bireley. She was preceded in death by her loving sister Margaret "Peg" Ament, her firstborn daughter, and her granddaughter Sarah Emerson. She is also survived by her 23 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.She was born on January 7, 1935 in Phila. to William and Gertrude (nee Clark) Carey. The Services and Interment are being handled by the family. ( www.stretchfuneralhome.com