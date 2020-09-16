Age 70, died in her
home on September 13th 2020 in Blue Bell, PA due to complications from carcinoid syndrome. Eileen was born in Philadelphia, PA on July 22nd 1950 to parents Joseph and Helen Braman. She is survived by her three brothers; Joseph, Michael and David. She graduated from Bishop McDevitt High School in 1968. After graduating from high school she met her beloved husband, Lawrence Pluck, and were married at Immaculate Conception on September 12th 1970 in Jenkintown, PA. She was the loving mother of James (Linda), Megan, Kathleen, Stephen and Colleen. She is survived by her five grandchildren; Ryan, Colin, Cole, Shane, Jake and Mason. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Friday, September 18th, at St. Rose of Lima Church in North Wales, PA, 424 S. Main St., North Wales, PA 19454. www.mayfuneralhome.com