EILEEN PLUCK
1950 - 2020
Age 70, died in her


home on September 13th 2020 in Blue Bell, PA due to complications from carcinoid syndrome. Eileen was born in Philadelphia, PA on July 22nd 1950 to parents Joseph and Helen Braman. She is survived by her three brothers; Joseph, Michael and David. She graduated from Bishop McDevitt High School in 1968. After graduating from high school she met her beloved husband, Lawrence Pluck, and were married at Immaculate Conception on September 12th 1970 in Jenkintown, PA. She was the loving mother of James (Linda), Megan, Kathleen, Stephen and Colleen. She is survived by her five grandchildren; Ryan, Colin, Cole, Shane, Jake and Mason. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Friday, September 18th, at St. Rose of Lima Church in North Wales, PA, 424 S. Main St., North Wales, PA 19454. www.mayfuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
Funeral services provided by
William R. May Funeral Home
354 North Easton Road
Glenside, PA 19038
(215) 884-8410
Memories & Condolences
September 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of May Funeral Home
