EILEEN SANDRA (Oursler) AULT
AULT
EILEEN SANDRA (nee Oursler)


Sandy, age 77, passed on June 22, 2020. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Alan; children Lew Jones (Colleen), Dave Jones (Heather), and Sandy Jones; step-children Betty Jo Moore (Roger), Linda Estacio (Manny), and Ruth Somogyi (Steve); and 10 grandchildren. Sandy enjoyed going to the theater with her husband, was a voracious reader, an active and faithful member of her church. A long-time supporter of Aids for Friends, Sandy prepared more than 1,000 meals annually for homebound persons. Funeral Services are delayed until Fall so we can gather safely. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Redeemer Lutheran Church, at 2100 York Rd., Jamison, PA. 18929.

HANCOCK FUNERAL HOME LTD.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 28, 2020.
