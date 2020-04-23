|
|
JENSEN
EJNER JACOB
83, of Philadelphia, PA, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, and professor passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 at Phoebe Allentown Home in Allentown, PA. Ejner was born January 28, 1937, in Omaha, Nebraska to his parents Maynhild and Jacob Jensen. He received his B.A. in English from Carleton College in 1959 and his M.A. and Ph.D. in English from Tulane Univer-sity. His 1959 marriage to Lineve Grace McKie ended in divorce in 1984. From 1964 to 2004, he served as a Professor in the English Department at the University of Michigan, focusing on Renaissance drama. Ejner held a number of faculty government positions at Michigan, served as Interim Secretary of the University in 1995, and is the author of several books and essays.
Ejner married his wife Rosemary ("Pozi") in 1988. They lived in Tecumseh, Michigan while Ejner was teaching at U of M and moved to Philadelphia after his retirement. In Philadel-phia, he served on the vestry at St. Peter's Church in Society Hill and was Associate Dean of the Shakespeare Society of Philadelphia. He was also a Co-Chair of the Fundraising Committee for his Carleton College 50th Reunion in 2009.
Ejner was a true scholar who will be sorely missed for his good humor, wit, grace, intellect, gentleness, ability to listen and offer good advice, and enthu-siasm for any sort of game or competition.
He is survived by his wife Pozi Jensen, children Sten (Michelle) Jensen and Maren (Nancy McCorry) Jensen, children by marriage Pamela Tobin, Audrey (John) Creighton, James Tobin, and Maria (Rich) Lanigan, sisters Karen (Bill) Dunham and Barbara Slocum, and thirteen grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Ejner's caregivers at the Phoebe Wyncote Home.
Services will be held at a date to be determined in the future at St. Peter's Church, 300 Pine St., Phila., PA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ejner's name to Carleton College.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 23, 2020