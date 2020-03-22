|
COWARD
ELAINE
91 years of age, a long-time resident of Moorestown and Avalon, passed away on March 13, 2020. Elaine, formerly known as Elaine Adele Stratton, was born on Sept. 5, 1928, in Methodist Hospital in Phila., P.A., to Frank and Marthan Stratton. After graduating from Merchantville High School, Elaine attended Cooper Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1949. She began working at Cooper Hospital that year as an OR nurse.
In 1956 Elaine married Dr. Nicholas R. Musulin, and together they bought a farm in Evesham Township, NJ. At Elmwood Farm they raised their three sons into their teens Rade, Nicholas and Christopher followed by the unexpected death of her husband, Dr. Musulin, in January of 1974.
Elaine accepted a dual position offered by Headmaster Alex MacColl to serve as the Director of Volunteer Services and School Nurse at Moorestown Friends School while her sons continued to attend MFS. She suggested to Alex that parents drop off unwanted clothing and household items to sell as a fundraiser, initially setting up shop in Room Three in the school. Along with Hanna Wildman and Connie Evaul, she persuaded the Community House to donate a room and permit the school to sell items three days a week, and the entity was christened "The MFS Thrift Shop," now located on Chester Avenue in Moorestown.
In May of 1976, Elaine married Charles W. Coward and gained two stepsons, Chip and Mark. They purchased a home in Moorestown on Spruce Avenue, merging their families, hosting exchange students and private foreign students including Anders Arling, considered their sixth son.
Elaine would return to nursing in 1981, both at Cooper and Virtua. Eventually, she became a volunteer in the surgical waiting room at Virtua Marlton, sharing her knowledge of medicine and familiarity with the staff with anxious families during procedures. She also volunteered with Samaritan Hospice, visiting and writing to families to provide comfort and concern during their times of need.
Nothing brought Elaine greater joy than her family. She had the deepest faith, firmly believing in God and the fundamental goodness of humanity. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church since 1949 and in the summer attended services at the Avalon Methodist Church.
Preceded in death by her beloved parents, brother Frank Stratton, son Nicholas Rade Musulin and stepson William Mark Coward. She is survived by her husband, Charles, aka "Chuck"; her sons Rade Musulin and Chris Musulin; her daughters-in-law Bronwyn, Pamela and Lynne; stepson Chip Coward; seven grandchildren Julie, Kristin, Nicholas, Quinn, Bailey, Rachel and Simon; and one great grandchild; two nephews; and a large group of extended family and friends.
The family wishes to give special thanks to the staff at the Cadbury, the nurses at Virtua Marlton and Samaritan Hospice, and dear helpers Carol and Woody Dressner, Stacy Quintalino, Lora Barbour, and Mary Holton, who have been so helpful to the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the or Trinity United Methodist Church in Merchantville or the Avalon Methodist Church.
A Memorial Service to remember Elaine will be scheduled at a later date. Elaine, ever the nurse, would not want anyone to get ill due to the current health situation, and she would remind us all to wash our hands.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 22, 2020