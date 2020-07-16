1/1
ELAINE F. (Fowler) PIERCE
PIERCE
ELAINE F. (nee Fowler)


Of Lower Gwynedd, passed on July 13, 2020, at the age of 84. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Guy C. Pierce III, three children; Guy Pierce IV (Lisa), Scott Pierce (Lynne), and Elizabeth Castor (Bruce); seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren; two nephews, and two half brothers. She is preceded in death by her brother, Cruger D.G. Fowler Jr.
Born in New York City, Elaine moved to Chestnut Hill, PA, and graduated from Springside Academy. Elaine adored children, and after receiving her teaching degree, taught young children at Wordsworth Academy. She also volunteered for hospice and was a real estate agent. She was an avid reader, gardener and loved her dogs, crafts, and traveling. One of Elaine's favorite places was her and Guy's mountain house at Lake Paupac Club, where they spent much of their time.
Due to the pandemic, Services and Interment are private, with a Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Penn State Dance Marathon, THON.org

www.craftfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 16, 2020.
