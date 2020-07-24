1/
ELAINE GEORGETTE (Wright) McCAFFERTY
1947 - 2020
McCAFFERTY
ELAINE GEORGETTE (nee Wright)
passed away on July 21, 2020 at
the age of 73. She was born and raised in SW Philadelphia, PA by the late George & Catherine (nee Pembroke) Wright. Elaine is survived by her son Peter Buttacavoli and her cousin Gloria (Ed) McNally and children. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Douglas McCafferty and brothers James and Georgie . She was a Police Communications Dispatcher for many years and worked for Keller Williams Realty as a real estate agent. She will be sadly missed by family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at CAVANAGH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood, PA from 9:00 to 11:00 AM. Prayers will begin at 11:00 AM followed by interment in Fernwood Cemetery, Lansdowne, PA. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to pancreatic cancer research.





Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
JUL
28
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
JUL
28
Interment
Fernwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
July 24, 2020
So sorry to hear this sad new Elaine was a very nice person she will be missed Frances Cannizzo Wild Meadows
Frances Cannizzo
Neighbor
July 24, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Elaine's family. I first met Elaine in real estate class and have worked with her in real estate in Dover for many years. She made us laugh with all her great stories. She will be missed!
Connie Stanley
Friend
July 24, 2020
RIP
Lamont William
Acquaintance
