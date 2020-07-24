McCAFFERTYpassed away on July 21, 2020 atthe age of 73. She was born and raised in SW Philadelphia, PA by the late George & Catherine (nee Pembroke) Wright. Elaine is survived by her son Peter Buttacavoli and her cousin Gloria (Ed) McNally and children. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Douglas McCafferty and brothers James and Georgie . She was a Police Communications Dispatcher for many years and worked for Keller Williams Realty as a real estate agent. She will be sadly missed by family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 atfrom 9:00 to 11:00 AM. Prayers will begin at 11:00 AM followed by interment in Fernwood Cemetery, Lansdowne, PA. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to pancreatic cancer research.



