November 23, 2020 of Bryn Mawr, Pa. formerly of Delray Beach FL. Wife of the late Arthur Gold. Mother of Jill (Ed) Caine, David (Deanna) Gold and Rick (Gerry) Gold. Grandmother of Jared Gold, Jonathan Gold, Emily (Pete) Weissman, Ilysse (David) Pratter, Jennifer Caine and Joanna Gold. Sister of Jerry (Patty) Harvitz. Also survived by four great-grandchildren. A private burial will be held at Haym Salomon Memorial Park. A virtual Shiva will be held Sunday evening - please contact Main Line Reform Temple or the Caine family for additional information. Contributions in her memory may be made to Main Line Reform Temple or Golden Slipper GEMS. www.levinefuneral.com