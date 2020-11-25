1/
ELAINE GOLD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELAINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
November 23, 2020 of Bryn Mawr, Pa. formerly of Delray Beach FL. Wife of the late Arthur Gold. Mother of Jill (Ed) Caine, David (Deanna) Gold and Rick (Gerry) Gold. Grandmother of Jared Gold, Jonathan Gold, Emily (Pete) Weissman, Ilysse (David) Pratter, Jennifer Caine and Joanna Gold. Sister of Jerry (Patty) Harvitz. Also survived by four great-grandchildren. A private burial will be held at Haym Salomon Memorial Park. A virtual Shiva will be held Sunday evening - please contact Main Line Reform Temple or the Caine family for additional information. Contributions in her memory may be made to Main Line Reform Temple or Golden Slipper GEMS. www.levinefuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
(215) 942-4700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved