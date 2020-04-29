Home

ELAINE (Axilbund) GOLDSTEIN

On April 28, 2020. Loving mother of Cindy (Larry) Rappoport and Ross (Jackie) Goldstein; Devoted grandmother of Adam, Luke, Emily, Emmett and Jake. Our mother Elaine was extremely creative...a sculptor, a pianist, and a fantastic party thrower. But mostly, she was the essence of unconditional love, as a mother and grandmother. Services and interment are Private. In honor of her lifelong love of art, donations can be made to Fleisher Art Memorial, at Fleisher.org, where she took art classes as a young girl.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 29, 2020
