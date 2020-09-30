Of Philadelphia Pa. Born Feb. 3rd, 1927, died Sept. 19th, 2020. Born and raised in Cheltenham Pa. Elaine Grossman was a graduated of Antioch College, with a BFA, in Theatre helping to found the Society Hill playhouse, and worked street theatre during the '60's. Then graduating from Drexel Universities with a master's in library science. Elaine worked at the Abington Free Library until her retirement. Never losing her passion for books as well as Opera. Elaine loved education and continued her studies well into her 80's. Teaching English as a second language. She felt being with young students kept her young. Among her continuing studies were art and photography, having work published in Philadelphia magazine and the Sunday Inquirer magazine. Elaine's other great passion was travel, having spanned Europe, Eastern Europe and Central and South America several times over during her lifetime. She often felt travel was one of the best educations taking her children with her on trips to Moscow, Leningrad. (now St Petersburg) and throughout Europe, the UK as well as Central America. Elaine Is survived by three of her four sons Owen, Derek and John Grossman. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Service 12 Noon Friday, Oct. 2nd at DINAN FUNERAL HOME, 1923 Spring Garden St., Phila., PA 19130. Family will receive friends from 11 A.M. - 12 P.M. at Funeral Home. Interment Roosevelt Cem., Phila.



