|
|
SANTORE
ELAINE HELEN (nee Fry)
At the young age of 98, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020 at The Philadelphia Protestant Home (PPH), where she's lived since 2004. Elaine was the devoted wife to the late Louis Robert (d. 1983), and was the loving mother of Mary Lou (the late William C.) Gross, and very cool grandmother to Diane P. (Roland M.) Wolstenholme, and William L. Gross. Elaine was the awesome Nanny to Ryan V. and Leah Elaine Wolstenholme. Born to the late Helen E. (Regar) and William A. Fry in Harrisburg; sister to the late Mildred M. Davis (the late Dave, D.V.M.).
Raised in Kutztown, and settled in Philadelphia where she lived in Crescentville, West Oak Lane, Burholme, and then at PPH in Lawndale. When World War II broke out, Elaine moved to Philadelphia and worked at the Navy Yard where she became a true "Rosie the Riveter" build-ing Russian Sea Planes, special-izing in cockpits. It was there she met Lou and they were married in 1947 at Bethany United Church of Christ in Lawndale, where Elaine was the oldest member of the congregation at the time of her death. Elaine was a devoted volunteer to many organizations throughout her life.
Elaine's family would like to thank everyone at PPH for their exceptional friendship and care, and the same to Holy Redeemer Hospice. Per Elaine's request, her Services and Interment at Lawnview Cemetery will be by invitation only. In lieu of flowers, and because Elaine loved Kutztown so much, kindly consider a donation to honor her life to: Kutztown Area Historical Society - P.O. Box 307 - Kutztown, PA 19530. Also, since Elaine couldn't fulfill her wish to vote in the November election, and if you'd like to honor her in an extra special way, Elaine would be happy if you voted Blue. We will sorely miss her Pennsyl-vania Dutch accent; she was so proud of her heritage.
Services are entrusted to our longtime friends at the JAMES M. CAMPBELL FUNERAL HOME in Lawndale where you can read more about her storied life on their website.
www.campbellfh.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 26, 2020