ELAINE L.


Of Washington Township, NJ, age 73, passed away on Dec. 20, 2019 surrounded by her family. Elaine is survived by her dearly beloved husband Charles of 49 years and beloved daughter Lynlee (Carlo) Salvatore, all of Washington Township, NJ. Elaine is also survived by her loving mother, Yolanda Picozzi and sister Louise Trignani, her dear grandchildren Elaina and Carlo along with Aunt Connie, many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Elaine had Multiple Scierosis for 49 years and was an inspiration to everyone that knew her. Her cheerful disposition was truly a "profile in courage." She dearly loved her family and enjoyed cooking and baking.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Viewing on Saturday, Dec. 28th from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. at the Church of the Holy Family, 226 Hurffville Road, Sewell, NJ 08080. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Services are under the direction of The Funeral Manor of Gloucester, Twp., NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations made in Elaine's name be forwarded to The Multiple Scierosis Research Institute, 1341 N. Delaware Avenue, Suite 213, Phila., PA 19125.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 24, 2019
