ELAINE (Goldberg) LANDAU
LANDAU
ELAINE (nee Goldberg)
July 18, 2020 of Gladwyne, Pa; beloved wife of Emanuel; loving mother of Michael Landau and Diana McCulloch; cherished grandmother of Hunter Landau, Marnie Landau and M.E. "Pepper" McCulloch. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Monday 11 A.M. at Haym Salomon Memorial Park, Frazier, PA. There will be no Shiva due to Covid 19. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Har Zion Temple, Perelman Jewish Day School or the Jewish Federation of Greater Phila., or a charity of the donor's choice.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 19, 2020.
