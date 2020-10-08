1/1
ELAINE M. BRADDOCK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELAINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Known by many as "Mom Mom Elaine" or "MME", Age 80, of Phila., PA, passed away on October 4, 2020. Survived by her loving daughter Dolly and son-in-law John Pagnoni; and her cherished grandchildren John Jr. and Nicole (Justin). Precious daughter of the late Jean (nee Saia) and Frank Braddock, and dear sister of the late Francine. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Saturday, October 10th, from 11:30 AM to 12:15 P.M., with Funeral Service to follow 12:30 P.M., at the DANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Interment Private.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
11:30 AM
D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Service
12:30 PM
D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
October 7, 2020
Elaine will leave a hole that no one will be able to fill, rest in peace dear lady, you will be truly missed. My prayers and thought are with the family. Much love
Bev
October 7, 2020
She will be greatly missed at Maggiano's where we knew her as Mom Elaine. Always laughing engaging others in conversations. God bless.
Hiram Carmona
Friend
October 6, 2020
I'm so very sorry for your families loss. She was such a beautiful soul! I kept in contact with her for years through FB. I use to manage her account she had with a company I worked for years ago. She truly was a loving, kind and beautiful woman. My sincere condolences and prayers go out to you all. I'll truly miss chatting with her.
Nevernlene Mellish
Friend
October 6, 2020
So enjoyed my chats with your Mom at the shore. May her memory be a blessing. Love, Lisa
Lisa B. Schwartz
Family Friend
October 6, 2020
Rest In Peace my friend. You were loved by all. I will miss you forever. Ron Brywka
Ron Brywka
Friend
October 6, 2020
My heart goes out to Dolly and her family, May God give you peace and the strength to get thru this time, She was and always will be a very special human being, so proud to call her my cousin, May God keep her close to him always, Cousin Ginger and Joe
Ginger Smith
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved