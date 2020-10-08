Known by many as "Mom Mom Elaine" or "MME", Age 80, of Phila., PA, passed away on October 4, 2020. Survived by her loving daughter Dolly and son-in-law John Pagnoni; and her cherished grandchildren John Jr. and Nicole (Justin). Precious daughter of the late Jean (nee Saia) and Frank Braddock, and dear sister of the late Francine. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Saturday, October 10th, from 11:30 AM to 12:15 P.M., with Funeral Service to follow 12:30 P.M., at the DANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Interment Private.