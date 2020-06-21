ELAINE R. GREENSPAN
June 19, 2020, of Cherry Hill, NJ. Beloved wife of H. Barton Greenspan. Devoted mother of Debbie (Daniel) Gross, Karen Lieberman, Dr. Stacy Greenspan and Steven (Jamie) Greenspan. Adored grandmother of Scott, Nicole, Sydney, Jacob, Stephanie, Katy and Ani. Sister of Joyce Cohen. Funeral Services are private. Contributions in her memory can be made to Shiva.com, www.shiva.com or JDRF, www.jdrf.org or a charity of the donor's choice.

PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.
