|
|
FREEDMAN
ELAINE ROSEN (nee Passen)
on January 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Rosen and Dr. Edward Freedman; Loving mother of Barry (Deborah) Rosen and Ronald Rosen; Dear sister of Nathan (Betty) Passen; Devoted grandmother of Joel, Ryan, Hannah (Gabriel) and Rachel. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Tuesday, 10 A.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Phila., PA. Int. Har Nebo Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to American Diabetes Assoc., 150 Monument Road, Ste. 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 13, 2020