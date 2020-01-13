Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
Resources
More Obituaries for ELAINE FREEDMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELAINE ROSEN (Passen) FREEDMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELAINE ROSEN (Passen) FREEDMAN Notice
FREEDMAN
ELAINE ROSEN (nee Passen)
on January 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Rosen and Dr. Edward Freedman; Loving mother of Barry (Deborah) Rosen and Ronald Rosen; Dear sister of Nathan (Betty) Passen; Devoted grandmother of Joel, Ryan, Hannah (Gabriel) and Rachel. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Tuesday, 10 A.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Phila., PA. Int. Har Nebo Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to American Diabetes Assoc., 150 Monument Road, Ste. 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELAINE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -