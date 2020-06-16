SEGAL
ELAINE (nee Krotonsky)
On June 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Samuel Segal; loving father of Scott (Randee) Segal, and Shelley (the late Michael). Adored grandmother of Charli, Stephanie, Brandon (Jessica). Cherished great grandmother of Ella, Molly, Quinn, and the late Griffin. Sister of Elma Needleman, Phyllis Brodsky, and the late Ruth Avchin, Mary Goldberg, Sophie Israel, and Irv Krotonsky. Private funeral service will be held. Contributions in her memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 16, 2020.