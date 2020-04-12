|
|
WOOD
ELAINE (nee Siani)
Age 87, of Blue Bell, formerly of North Wales and Oreland. Wife of the late Philip Wood. Mother of Barbara Santorella (Danny), Maryann Gordon (Michael) and Patricia Fasano (Gerry). Also survived by seven grandchildren. Interment will be private. A memorial Mass and celebration of Elaine's life will be held at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Lafayette Hill at a later date.Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Abington Jefferson Hospice, 225 Newtown Rd., Warminster, PA 18974.
www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 12, 2020