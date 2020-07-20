STAMM

ELAYNE (nee Soffer)

83, of Merion Station, PA died Friday, July 17, 2020. Elayne was a genuine Philadelphian; she loved her city. She was a reading teacher In the Philadelphia School District for 30 years and was quietly aware that she helped many children acquire some basic skills that would lift them out of the environment that they born into. She and her husband of 60 years traveled the world extensively and this love of exploring the world and its many cultures and sights led her to become a part-time travel agent for 25 years. Elayne's zest for life and love of exploration was passed onto her children and grandchildren whom she adored more than anything. Her most remembered quote: "always know, I had the most wonderful life." She is predeceased by her parents Samuel and Mildred Soffer, and survived by her husband, Stephen; children, David (Lisa) and Victoria Colby (David Colby); grandchildren: Ethan, Charles Stamm, and Madeline Colby; and brother, Morton Soffer (Toby Soffer). Services are private. Arrangements by West Laurel Hill Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity or organization of the donor's choice.



