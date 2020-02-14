|
|
BISIGNARO
ELEANOR (nee Stumpo)
February 11, 2020, of Belmont Hills, age 100. Wife of the late Salvatore A. Bisignaro; mother of Robert A. (Gisela), Gerald M. (Joan), and Mark A. (Tina) Bisignaro; loving grandmother to 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren; sister of Elizabeth Angelina, Raymond Stumpo, and the late Alfred, Frank, Junior, Joseph Stumpo, Doris Craig, and Alice D'Antonio.
Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Monday, Feb. 17th, 9 A.M., followed by Funeral Mass, 11 A.M., at St. John Vianney Church, 350 Conshohocken State Road, Gladwyne PA Int. Westminster Cemetery.
Share condolences at
www.kollerfuneralhome.com
KOLLER FUNERAL HOME
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 14, 2020