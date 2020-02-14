The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Vianney Church
350 Conshohocken State Road
Gladwyne, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John Vianney Church
350 Conshohocken State Road
Gladwyne, PA
View Map
ELEANOR (Stumpo) BISIGNARO Notice
BISIGNARO
ELEANOR (nee Stumpo)


February 11, 2020, of Belmont Hills, age 100. Wife of the late Salvatore A. Bisignaro; mother of Robert A. (Gisela), Gerald M. (Joan), and Mark A. (Tina) Bisignaro; loving grandmother to 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren; sister of Elizabeth Angelina, Raymond Stumpo, and the late Alfred, Frank, Junior, Joseph Stumpo, Doris Craig, and Alice D'Antonio.
Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Monday, Feb. 17th, 9 A.M., followed by Funeral Mass, 11 A.M., at St. John Vianney Church, 350 Conshohocken State Road, Gladwyne PA Int. Westminster Cemetery.

Share condolences at
www.kollerfuneralhome.com
KOLLER FUNERAL HOME

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 14, 2020
