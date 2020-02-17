|
|
FOX
ELEANOR C. (nee Citron)
Beloved wife of the late Jack Fox; loving mother of Michael (Marilyn Chow) Fox, Estelle Fox, Susan (Martin) Schear; adored grandmother of Jenny (Jared), Todd, Jordan, Evalyn, Jacob, and Sarah; adored great grandmother of Charlotte, Liv, Ryder, Ari, and Liev. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Service Wednesday
11 A.M. precisely at Ann's Choice Chapel, 10000 Anne's Choice Way, Warminster PA. 18974. Int. Private. Shiva will be observed Wednesday at
7 P.M. at Ann's Choice Liberty Commons Club House. Contributions in her memory may be made to a .
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 17, 2020