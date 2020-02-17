Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Ann's Choice Chapel
10000 Anne's Choice Way
Warminster, PA
Shiva
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
7:00 PM
Ann's Choice Liberty Commons Club House
Warminster, PA
ELEANOR C. (Citron) FOX

ELEANOR C. (Citron) FOX Notice
FOX
ELEANOR C. (nee Citron)
Beloved wife of the late Jack Fox; loving mother of Michael (Marilyn Chow) Fox, Estelle Fox, Susan (Martin) Schear; adored grandmother of Jenny (Jared), Todd, Jordan, Evalyn, Jacob, and Sarah; adored great grandmother of Charlotte, Liv, Ryder, Ari, and Liev. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Service Wednesday
11 A.M. precisely at Ann's Choice Chapel, 10000 Anne's Choice Way, Warminster PA. 18974. Int. Private. Shiva will be observed Wednesday at
7 P.M. at Ann's Choice Liberty Commons Club House. Contributions in her memory may be made to a .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 17, 2020
