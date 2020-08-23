CARLSON (ESCOURT)ELEANOR "Ellie"
Age 98, died August 20, 2020, of Voorhees, NJ. Beloved Wife of the late Jack Escourt and the late Morton Carlson. Loving Mother of Ronnie (Larry) Shusman and Linda (Bob) Engle. Beloved Mama of Randy (Nicole) Shusman, David (Kelly) Engle and Jeff (Dina) Engle. Special Great-Granny of Jake, Mallory, Alex and Sophia. Sister of the late Ruth Nitzky and the late Gloria Aaron. Funeral services are private. Contributions may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, www.samaritannj.org
or Lions Gate, www.lionsgateccrc.org
