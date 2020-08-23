1/
ELEANOR "Ellie" (ESCOURT) CARLSON
CARLSON (ESCOURT)
ELEANOR "Ellie"
Age 98, died August 20, 2020, of Voorhees, NJ. Beloved Wife of the late Jack Escourt and the late Morton Carlson. Loving Mother of Ronnie (Larry) Shusman and Linda (Bob) Engle. Beloved Mama of Randy (Nicole) Shusman, David (Kelly) Engle and Jeff (Dina) Engle. Special Great-Granny of Jake, Mallory, Alex and Sophia. Sister of the late Ruth Nitzky and the late Gloria Aaron. Funeral services are private. Contributions may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, www.samaritannj.org or Lions Gate,
www.lionsgateccrc.org

PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
