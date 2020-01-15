|
|
KRKOSKA
ELEANOR EMILY
(nee Fratrik)
Age 89, on January 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles P. Krkoska, dear mother of Marie Michener (Bob) and Charlene Mayer (Nathaniel); dear grandmother of Marissa (Glenn) and Mackenzie Smith, Noah and Hannah Mayer.
In addition to committing herself to her family, Eleanor was a devoted civil servant. She spent much of her career as a legal secretary at the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas. Eleanor could also be found volunteering much of her time at the Slovak Catholic parish of St. Agnes St. John Nepomucene where she served as Sodality president, lector, and led the church fund-raising. Eleanor was passionate about celebrating and sustaining her Slovak community and heritage.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing on Saturday January 18th, from 9 to 10 A.M., at St. Agnes St. John Nepomucene Church, 4th and Brown Sts. Phila. followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribu-tions may be made to the Fund for Maria Hall, Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius, 1002 Railroad St, Danville, PA 17821. Condolences can be given at
cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Arrs. by KOCIUBINSKY F.H.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 15, 2020