Passed December 3, 2020. Survived by her devoted husband of 59 years and sweetheart of 65 years, Ronald, whom she met as a teenager while attending Elkins Park Jr, High School. Daughters Laura Rosenberg, Jane (Drew) Greenblatt and six Grandchildren, Penina, Harry, Max, Charlie, Roxanne and Sam. She was predeceased by her parents Helen and Nathan, and son in law, David. Eleanor was a funny, gracious, effervescent spirit that lit up every room she entered. She was a big personality in a little package with a huge circle of friends, some dating back to elementary school. She was an avid reader, traveler, gardener and game player. Eleanor was a believer in life-long learning and continued to take classes and attend lectures her entire adult life. Though her life was full of trips to Europe, playing Canasta and Mah Jongg, gardening, going down the shore, decorating, collecting antiques and attending multiple Book Clubs, Eleanor's most passionate commitment was to her family and her role as wife, mom and nana. Contributions in her memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
. Due to the current pandemic restrictions, services are private. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com