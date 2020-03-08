Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
ELEANOR (Rothman) HERSCH

ELEANOR (Rothman) HERSCH Notice
HERSCH
ELEANOR (nee Rothman)
March 6, 2020. Mother of Henry (Cheri) Hersch and the late Larry Hersch. Grandmother of Amanda Hersch, Ethan Hersch, Ryan (Gia) Hersch and Samantha (Joe) Hughes. Great grandmother of McKenna and Payton. Aunt of Lee (Donna) Olenberg and Iris Brown. Former wife of Richard Hersch. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Tuesday 11:15 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Henry and Cheri Hersch. Contributions in her memory may be made to the , 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214.

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 8, 2020
