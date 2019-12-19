|
IDELL
ELEANOR "PAT"
Of Penndel passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. She was 87.
She was born and raised in the Germantown section of Phila. Pat retired in 1995 from the Philadelphia School District after 30 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Eleanor Greer, her brother Charles Greer, her son Charles, her daughter Patricia Engle and her grandson Charles. Pat was the loving mother of her sons Michael, Gregory (Theresa), John (Celeste) and mother-in-law of William Engle. She was the adoring grandmother of Michael (Tara), Nicholas (Marcia), John, Lea, Ryan, Oakley, Kathryn and Jameson and great grandmother of Lauren, Gabrielle, Devyn and Natalie. She will also be missed by her favorite furry girl Sasha.
Pat's greatest joy was being with her family.
Relatives and friends will be received at THE JAMES O. BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047 on Friday December 20, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. with her Funeral Service to be held at 11:00 A.M. Her interment will follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make Christmas better for a child by donating a toy to the toy drive at the Irish Rover Station House, 1033 S. Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047.
www.jmaesobradley.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 19, 2019