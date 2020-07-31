1/
ELEANOR L. (Myers) HENNING
HENNING
ELEANOR L. (nee Myers)
On July 28, 2020, of Magnolia, formerly of Philadelphia. Age 74. Beloved wife of 55 years to Joseph Henning. Devoted mother of Eleanor McDaniel (Frankie), Patty Georgantzias and Joanne Arnold (Brian). Mrs. Henning loved her family. She especially loved taking care of her nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, who were the most important people in the world to her. There will be a viewing 8:45 to 9:45 A.M. Monday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE, 126 S. Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ 08078. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, Bellmawr. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mrs. Henning's memory to The Unforgotten Haven, 100 S. Black Horse Pike, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Family and friends may share memories at
www.GardnerFuneralHome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
