|
|
RALSTON
ELEANOR LOUISE
83, of Jenkintown, passed on Feb. 25th, 2020. She was born in Aliquippa PA on Sep. 23rd, 1936, to the late Carl and Gertrude (Wiley) Nelson. She was the loving wife of the late John H. Ralston Jr. for over 40 years. Eleanor loved gardening, feed-ing the birds, and was an amazing mother and grand-mother. She sang in the choir of All Hallows Episcopal Church and was an Eastern Star member. She is predeceased by her sisters, Lillian, Lois, and Mary Lou. She is survived by her children, John H. Ralston III (Shawna) and Holly B. Cookson; grandchildren, Andy, Tyler, and Tim; brother, Bob; and many other loving family members and friends.
All are invited on Sat., Feb. 29th, for Visitation, from 10 to 11 A.M., followed by a Memorial Service and Burial at 11 A.M. Services will be held at Heritage Chapel of George Washington Memorial Park, 80 Stenton Ave., Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Jenkintown Food Cupboard, 328 Summit Ave., Jenkintown, PA 19046.
KirkandNiceInc.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 27, 2020