John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
ELEANOR M. (Blee) BUCK

ELEANOR M. (Blee) BUCK Notice
ELEANOR M. (nee Blee)


Passed away at the age of 78 on February 6th, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of Joseph and Genevieve (Leith) Blee. Eleanor was the beloved wife of 51 years to the late Edward L. Buck; the devoted mother of Catherine Carbone (Rocco), Edward (Kimberly), Diane (Kathleen), and Ronald (Jennifer). She was predeceased by her 2 sons, Michael and James. Grandmother of Edward, Rocco, Emily, Jillian, Genna, Jacqueline, Ronald, Victoria, Julia, Hannah, Jasmine, and Giselle, and great-grandmother to 4 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to Eleanor's Life Celebration on Monday, February 10th, from 6 to 8 P.M., at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD., 10975 Academy Rd., Phila. PA 19154, and on Tuesday, February 11th, from 9 to 10 A.M., Maternity B.V.M. Church, 9220 Old Bustleton Ave., Phila., PA 19115. Funeral Mass will follow at 10 A.M. Interment Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be in Eleanor's name to St. Jude's Hospital.

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 9, 2020
