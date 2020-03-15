|
|
CALVECCHIO
ELEANOR M. ( nee Mack)
87, of Phoenixville PA, formerly of Lansdowne PA, died March 12, 2020. Beloved wife of John A. Calvecchio. Visitation Monday eve, 6 to 8 P.M., at St. Ann Chapel, Main St., Phoenixville PA 19460. A Viewing Tuesday eve, 6 to 8 P.M., at DOYLE-STONELAKE FUNERAL HOME, 83-85 E. Baltimore Ave., Lansdowne PA 19050, and Wednesday, 9 to 10 A.M., at the Funeral Home, followed by Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 A.M., St. Philomena Church, 41 E. Baltimore Ave., Lansdowne. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery.
www.doylestonelake.com
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 15, 2020