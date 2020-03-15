Home

Services
Doyle-Stonelake Funeral Home - Lansdowne
85 East Baltimore Avenue
Lansdowne, PA 19050
610-626-3037
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Ann Chapel
Main Street
Phoenixville, PA
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Doyle-Stonelake Funeral Home
85 E. Baltimore Avenue
Lansdowne, PA
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Doyle-Stonelake Funeral Home
85 E. Baltimore Avenue
Lansdowne, PA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Philomena Church
41 E. Baltimore Avenue
Lansdowne, PA
ELEANOR M. (Mack) CALVECCHIO

ELEANOR M. (Mack) CALVECCHIO Notice
CALVECCHIO
ELEANOR M. ( nee Mack)
87, of Phoenixville PA, formerly of Lansdowne PA, died March 12, 2020. Beloved wife of John A. Calvecchio. Visitation Monday eve, 6 to 8 P.M., at St. Ann Chapel, Main St., Phoenixville PA 19460. A Viewing Tuesday eve, 6 to 8 P.M., at DOYLE-STONELAKE FUNERAL HOME, 83-85 E. Baltimore Ave., Lansdowne PA 19050, and Wednesday, 9 to 10 A.M., at the Funeral Home, followed by Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 A.M., St. Philomena Church, 41 E. Baltimore Ave., Lansdowne. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery.

www.doylestonelake.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 15, 2020
