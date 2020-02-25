Home

Grasso Funeral Home
2544 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 462-2889
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church
9th and Watkins Sts
Philadelphia, PA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church
9th and Watkins Sts
Philadelphia, PA
ELEANOR M. (Cartafalsa) CORRADO

ELEANOR M. (Cartafalsa) CORRADO Notice
CORRADO
ELEANOR M. (nee Cartafalsa)
On Feb. 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Michael A., SR.; devoted mother of Denise A. and Michael A. Corrado, JR; dear sister of Joseph (Rachel) Cartafalsa; also survived by her brother-in-law Tony Corrado and many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing and Funeral Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 9 A.M. at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, 9th and Watkins Sts. Phila., 19145. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in her memory to St. Nicholas Church.
BUDDY DOUGHERTY, F.D.


Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 25, 2020
