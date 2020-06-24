ELEANOR M. (Rubbo) DONALDSON
DONALDSON
ELEANOR M. (nee Rubbo)


Age 69, on June 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Jack S. Donaldson, devoted mother of Christopher Donaldson (Michelle Cade) and John A. Donaldson (Nicole Thuestad), loving grand-mother of Marion, dear sister of Anthony (Sharon) Rubbo and Lu Anne (Jeffrey) Goldfarb. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Friday morning 9 to 9:45 A.M. at Holy Spirit Church, 1845 Hartranft St. Funeral Mass to begin 10 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cem.

www.gangemifuneralhome.net



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 24, 2020.
