GROSSMAN
ELEANOR M. (nee Farkas)
December 17, 2019. Wife of the late Alfred; mother of Jeffrey (Pamela) Grossman and Richard (Rochelle) Grossman; sister of Joseph (Ruth) Farkas and Ronald (Florence) Farkas; grand-mother of Shara (Mitchell) Fash, Brett (Jennifer) Grossman, David Grossman, Charles Grossman, William Grossman, and Robert Grossman; great-grandmother of Reese, Aiden, Aubrey, Grant, Dante and Matthew.
Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Friday, 9 A.M. precisely, GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed Friday only at the home of Richard and Rochelle Grossman.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 19, 2019