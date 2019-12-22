|
La BREE
ELEANOR M. "Ellie"
(nee Kirwin)
Age 88, passed peacefully on Dec. 18, 2019, formerly of Mayfair in Phila. and Mt. Laurel, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Charles R. "Chal". Devoted mother of Denise (Steven) Ulrich, Charles Keith (Jackie), Darlene (George) Shmidheiser and Kevin. Dear grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Monday 9 to 10:15 A.M., St. Timothy Church, 3000 Levick St., Phila., PA 19149. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 A.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ellie's memory to the , 1818 Market St., Phila., PA 19103.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 22, 2019