Edward J. Petner Funeral Home, LTD
6421 Frankford Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19135
215-338-1466
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Timothy Church
3000 Levick St
Philadelphia, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Timothy Church
3000 Levick St
Philadelphia, PA
ELEANOR M. "Ellie" (Kirwin) La BREE

ELEANOR M. "Ellie" (Kirwin) La BREE Notice
La BREE
ELEANOR M. "Ellie"
(nee Kirwin)
Age 88, passed peacefully on Dec. 18, 2019, formerly of Mayfair in Phila. and Mt. Laurel, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Charles R. "Chal". Devoted mother of Denise (Steven) Ulrich, Charles Keith (Jackie), Darlene (George) Shmidheiser and Kevin. Dear grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Monday 9 to 10:15 A.M., St. Timothy Church, 3000 Levick St., Phila., PA 19149. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 A.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ellie's memory to the , 1818 Market St., Phila., PA 19103.

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 22, 2019
