WALLS
DR. ELEANOR M. (nee Jenkins)
Of Mount Airy, on March 7, 2020 at the age of 74. Wife of Daniel Walls. Mother of Andrew, Elizabeth, and the late Michael Walls. Grandmother of David and Matthew. Sister of Dennis Jenkins and sister-in-law of Elizabeth Lennox. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing on Saturday at 9 A.M. followed by Funeral Service 11 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 12, 2020