Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
DR. ELEANOR M. (Jenkins) WALLS

DR. ELEANOR M. (Jenkins) WALLS Notice
WALLS
DR. ELEANOR M. (nee Jenkins)


Of Mount Airy, on March 7, 2020 at the age of 74. Wife of Daniel Walls. Mother of Andrew, Elizabeth, and the late Michael Walls. Grandmother of David and Matthew. Sister of Dennis Jenkins and sister-in-law of Elizabeth Lennox. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing on Saturday at 9 A.M. followed by Funeral Service 11 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem.

www.kollerfuneralhome.com
www.kollerfuneralhome.com
KOLLER FUNERAL HOME

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 12, 2020
