More Obituaries for ELEANOR MADDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELEANOR (Verbanac) MADDEN

ELEANOR (Verbanac) MADDEN Notice
MADDEN
ELEANOR (nee Verbanac)


Longtime resident of Moorestown, NJ. Eleanor died peacefully on April 15th, 2020, at age 90, in Bala Cynwyd, PA. Her death was due to complications from a recent stroke. Born in Pittsburgh, PA and a graduate of St. Benedict's Academy, Mary Eleanor was the daughter of Anna and Joseph Verbanac. Beloved wife of the late Jerome A. Madden Jr, who predeceased her in 2017. Predeceased by her brother James and son-in-law John Ouligian. She is lovingly remembered as devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She is survived by three daughters, Joanne, Mary, and Eileen (Hunt Durey), and one son, Jerome (Jennifer Wentzien), and six grandchildren. Due to the pandemic, service and interment are private. A Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.


Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 26, 2020
