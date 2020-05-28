ELEANOR (Staszak) MADDEN
MADDEN
ELEANOR (nee Staszak)
May 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Philip J. Sr. Loving mother of Philip J. Jr. (Cathy). Sadly missed by three grandchildren and one sister. Funeral services will be held privately. TOMASZEWSKI FUNERAL HOME

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edward C Tomaszewski Inc Funeral Home
2728-30 East Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19134-5999
(215) 739-6624
