MADDEN

ELEANOR (nee Staszak)

May 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Philip J. Sr. Loving mother of Philip J. Jr. (Cathy). Sadly missed by three grandchildren and one sister. Funeral services will be held privately. TOMASZEWSKI FUNERAL HOME



