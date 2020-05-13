POLINSKY
ELEANOR (nee Martino)
Age 91, of Newtown Square, PA, and formerly of Clifton Heights, passed away on May 11th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Polinsky, precious daughter of the late Lucy (nee Notaro) and John Martino, and predeceased by her 11 brothers and sisters. Survived by her loving children Stephen Polinsky (Carol) and Karen Erfer (Lee), also her cherished grand-children Joseph and Angela.
Due to the current situation, Funeral Service and Interment will be Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eleanor's memory made to the Alzheimer's Association Dela-ware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St. Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106, would be appreciated.www.danjolell.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 13, 2020.