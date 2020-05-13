So sorry for the loss of your mother. Aunt Eleanor was a wonderful person. Nothing but great memories. Christmas Day visits every year. To me bringing Doni there on Halloween just so you could see him in his costumes. I will miss you Aunt Eleanor but you will always have a special place in my heart. I know now that you are with Uncle Joe & all of your brother's & sister's. Say hello to mom & dad for me & Dominic. I Love you and may you Rest In Peace. ❤❤

Mary Lou & Don Strunk

