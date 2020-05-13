ELEANOR (Martino) POLINSKY
1929 - 2020
POLINSKY
ELEANOR (nee Martino)
Age 91, of Newtown Square, PA, and formerly of Clifton Heights, passed away on May 11th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Polinsky, precious daughter of the late Lucy (nee Notaro) and John Martino, and predeceased by her 11 brothers and sisters. Survived by her loving children Stephen Polinsky (Carol) and Karen Erfer (Lee), also her cherished grand-children Joseph and Angela.
Due to the current situation, Funeral Service and Interment will be Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eleanor's memory made to the Alzheimer's Association Dela-ware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St. Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106, would be appreciated.www.danjolell.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Interment
Funeral services provided by
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
May 13, 2020
Karen and Stephen - so very sorry to hear of the loss of your dear Mother. Although it has been quite a while since I've seen her, I remember her as a very loving and caring woman and she will be missed. I will never forget the trip to California. Sending prayers to you both and the rest of the family.
Mary Tanealian
Family Friend
May 13, 2020
Aunt Eleanor was always beautiful...inside and out. Always there to do anything for family. We will love you always Teggy. As my brother Vince said, the Martino grandchildren sure were blessed with so many wonderful aunts and uncles. It's nice to know that they are all together again....laughing, eating and loving.
Joseph Natale
Family
May 13, 2020
"Aunt Eleanor always made you feel special and loved no matter the time that passed.That sharing of love will be missed but not forgotten. Love you."
Albert Martino
Family
May 12, 2020
We were blessed with a large family starting with our grand parents. They gave us aunts and uncles with whom we were very close. Each of them bought something to our library of life experiences. Aunt Eleanor was kindness, civility, individuality and loving, all rolled into one.These sisters were unique. Strong and independent. I'm grateful for everything she and they taught me. Love you Aunt Eleanor.
Vincent Natale
Family
May 12, 2020
You are all in my thoughts and prayers
John Cadwallader
Family
May 12, 2020
My Dear and wonderful Aunt Eleanor, I will miss you so very much and can't thank you enough for the love you have showed me through the years. You will be missed by so many people and I know my Mom is so happy to have you in Heaven with her and your sisters and brothers. God Bless you !!
Debbie Porreca
Family
May 12, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your mother. Aunt Eleanor was a wonderful person. Nothing but great memories. Christmas Day visits every year. To me bringing Doni there on Halloween just so you could see him in his costumes. I will miss you Aunt Eleanor but you will always have a special place in my heart. I know now that you are with Uncle Joe & all of your brother's & sister's. Say hello to mom & dad for me & Dominic. I Love you and may you Rest In Peace. ❤❤
Mary Lou & Don Strunk
Family
May 12, 2020
Mrs. Polinsky was one of the most fun parents of our group. She was so outgoing and friendly, and a very funny lady. Teggy as her son Stick called her was a loving and devoted wife and mother. God bless her and her family!
Vince Vitali
Friend
