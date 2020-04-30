Home

On April 29, 2020. Wife of the late Major Joseph M. Sattin, the late Lt. Col. Lester H. Avrick, and the late Lt. Col. Sidney Raynes. Mother of Bruce M. (Dale) Sattin. Grandmother of Justin A. (Natasha) Sattin. Great grandmother of Charlotte and Asher Sattin. Survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, and cousins. Retired library aide in the Philadelphia School District. Member of Gold Star Wives, Retired Officers' Association Auxiliary, and Jewish War Veterans' Auxiliary. Private Graveside Services are being held. Contributions in her memory may be made to Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia Coronavirus Emergency Fund, 2100 Arch St., Philadelphia, Pa., 19103, www.jewishphilly.org.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 30, 2020
