SHMOKLER

ELEANOR "ELLIE"

Age 92, former resident of Rydal, PA current resident of Boyton Beach, FL, passed away at her home on July 30, 2020. Ellie was preceded in death by her loving husband Leon Shmokler, MD and beloved brother, Milton Friedman, MD. She is survived by her sons Mitchell Shmokler, MD (his wife Pummy) and Robert Shmokler, DPM. Adored by her grandchildren; Lauren, Ryan, Caroline (her husband Connor) and Kellie. The family requests memorial donations to be sent to the Ronald McDonald House.



