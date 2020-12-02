Of Warwick, died peacefully on November 29, 2020. Loving wife of the late Ronald S. Devoted mother of Janet Weindorfer (John), Gary Sitko (Cathy Jo) and Marlene DiMarino (Raymond). Also survived by her grandchildren, Kaitlyn Weindorfer (Ryan Samaniego), Megan Weindorfer and Gary Sitko Jr.; her sister, Dolores Bartosiewicz and her brother-in-law Stanley Sitko. Services and Interment will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church, 1410 Almshouse Rd., Jamison, PA 18929. www.fluehr.com